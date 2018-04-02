Cincinnati celebrates a second 2018 'Opening Day'

CINCINNATI (AP) - With three games played already in Cincinnati, the city will celebrate a second "Opening Day."
The 99th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade begins at noon Monday, featuring floats, marching bands and celebrities ahead of the Reds' 4:10 game with the Chicago Cubs. The market merchants who sponsor the parade decided against holding it on Major League Baseball's March 29 opening day because it conflicted with preparations for Easter weekend. The Reds got rained out Thursday, and then opened Friday.
Monday's festivities will included a celebration of the 10-year anniversary of groundbreaking for The Banks, the mixed-use development along the Ohio River neighboring the Reds' Great American Ball Park. Pro football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz will be master of ceremonies. School children born in 2008 will share cake-cutting honors.
