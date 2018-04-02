Fatal CA cliff crash appears 'intentional,' authorities say

The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.Full Story >
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.Full Story >
Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday. The manhunt was three hours long.Full Story >
A man tells police he was shot in the head on I-75 Northbound during a possible road rage incident in Dayton. He then drove himself 20 minutes to a friend's house in Clayton, an incident report says.Full Story >
EARLY MONDAY MORNING IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A MIX OF RAIN, WET SNOW AND SOME FREEZING RAIN WILL BE EXITING THE AREA DURING THE VERY EARLY MORNING HOURSFull Story >
Bryce Harper hit two home runs, leadoff man Adam Eaton capped his big opening series with a two-run drive and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.Full Story >
A local Tuskegee Airman isn't letting his 90s slow him down. Leslie Edwards has picked up line dancing -- to help keep his mind and his body fit at 93 years old. And now his teacher his honoring him with a special dance in his honor.Full Story >
