Police: Man injured in gas station carjacking

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police in Cleveland say a 61-year-old man was injured during a carjacking at a gas station.
WEWS-TV reports the carjacking happened around 6 p.m. Saturday. The victim's wife says her husband was vacuuming his car when someone came up behind him and stole his car.
The victim fell down and his hand was run over as the suspect drove away. Gas station employees say the carjacking was captured on surveillance video.
The man was treated for a broken hand.
Police say the maroon 2014 Chevy Cruze has the license plate FXS 685. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
