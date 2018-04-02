Festival honoring Ali's life set for June in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest city is ready for another round of celebrations to recognize the life and legacy of its most famous native son - Muhammad Ali.
The citywide "I Am Ali" festival in Louisville will return for a second year in June.
Officials say the festival will begin with Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night at Slugger Field with the minor-league baseball Louisville Bats on June 1.
The festival will include local arts and cultural groups, performances and events, films, entertainment and other activities. Events will continue through June 10.
The festival will mark the second anniversary of the boxing great's death.
