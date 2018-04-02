Woman, 19, sues after being punched in head at hospital

The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.Full Story >
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.Full Story >
A data breach at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at department store chains.Full Story >
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.Full Story >
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.Full Story >
