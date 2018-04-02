I-75 near I-275 in Ohio shutdown due to crash.

Interstate 75 northbound in Ohio is shutdown near Interstate 275 due to a crash, Ohio State Patrol says.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:20 a.m.

The interstate is shutdown near mile marker 16 in West Chester.

Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes. There's no timetable for when the road will reopen.

