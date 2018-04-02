CDC to review county's recent spate of youth suicides

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Health officials dealing with a spate of youth suicides in a northeastern Ohio county are getting help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials say five students and one former student from the Perry Local School District in Stark County killed themselves within a recent six-month period, spurring community meetings, prevention efforts and discussion about a possible contagion effect.
CDC representatives were to visit Ohio starting Monday and spend about two weeks studying the suicides for information to help prevent more.
An Ohio Department of Health spokeswoman says the CDC will focus only on Stark County, though youth suicide is a concern around Ohio.
ODH data shows Ohio lost at least 111 young people to suicide in 2017 - more than in any of the previous 10 years.
