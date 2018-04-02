Spring snowstorm makes for slippery, sloppy commute

NEW YORK (AP) - A fast-moving spring snowstorm swept through parts of the Northeast, spreading a wintry mix that made for a slow and slushy commute to start the work week.
The storm stretched from Ohio to coastal southern New England early Monday and was expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of snow on parts of the area, while other areas saw accumulation only on grassy surfaces. A winter weather advisory was in effect in New York, and a steady snow forced the Yankees to postpone their scheduled 1:05 p.m. home opener against Tampa Bay.
Some school districts closed for the day and others opted for a delayed opening. In the New York City area, LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports all reported some flight disruptions.
The storm was forecast to move off the coast later in the day, giving way to gradually warming temperatures and melting.
Monday's snowstorm was the fifth to move through the area after four nor'easters in March.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.Full Story >
Interstate 75 in Cincinnati is shutdown near Interstate 275 due to a crash, Ohio State Patrol says.Full Story >
The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for Monday afternoon.Full Story >
Parents at Burlington Elementary in Boone County are collecting donations, so they can feed students on Monday who depend on their school for lunch.Full Story >
Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday. The manhunt was three hours long.Full Story >
