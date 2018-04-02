Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set

(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent... (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, listens to locals and relatives of the victims of a fire in a multi-storey shopping cent...

MOSCOW (AP) - An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin says U.S. President Donald Trump has invited the Russian leader to the White House, but the two countries haven't started any preparations for such a visit.

Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation on March 20 in which Trump congratulated Putin on winning the Russian presidential election two days earlier. The White House and the Kremlin said at the time the two presidents discussed meeting in person.

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies on Monday that Trump specifically invited Putin to the White House during the call.

Ushakov added that their governments didn't have time to start arranging a meeting before the United States joined Britain and more than two dozen allies in sanctioning Russia over the nerve-agent poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

