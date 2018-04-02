Old, new drugs creating deadly mixtures to raise Ohio tolls

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - New surges in use of meth and cocaine in mixes with a powerful synthetic opioid are contributing to rising drug overdose death tolls in already hard-hit Ohio.
As county coroners have begun releasing their 2017 tallies, a trend has emerged of more deaths involving meth or cocaine mixed with fentanyl. That's the powerful painkiller blamed on increasing deaths in recent years as U.S. authorities focused on reducing heroin overdoses.
U.S. authorities say fentanyl made in China has flooded in while there is increased availability of meth and a rebound in cocaine.
Authorities say many drug users may be unaware they are taking fentanyl or have any idea how much is in what they're taking
Butler County coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix in Ohio says an already bad situation is becoming "something far worse."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.Full Story >
The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.Full Story >
Interstate 75 in Cincinnati is shutdown near Interstate 275 due to a crash, Ohio State Patrol says.Full Story >
Interstate 75 in Cincinnati is shutdown near Interstate 275 due to a crash, Ohio State Patrol says.Full Story >
The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for Monday afternoon.Full Story >
The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for Monday afternoon.Full Story >
Parents at Burlington Elementary in Boone County are collecting donations, so they can feed students on Monday who depend on their school for lunch.Full Story >
Parents at Burlington Elementary in Boone County are collecting donations, so they can feed students on Monday who depend on their school for lunch.Full Story >
Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday. The manhunt was three hours long.Full Story >
Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday. The manhunt was three hours long.Full Story >