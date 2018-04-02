Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, dead at 81

The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.Full Story >
The Boone and Kenton County School District say they will be closed Monday.Full Story >
Interstate 75 in Cincinnati is shutdown near Interstate 275 due to a crash, Ohio State Patrol says.Full Story >
Interstate 75 in Cincinnati is shutdown near Interstate 275 due to a crash, Ohio State Patrol says.Full Story >
The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for Monday afternoon.Full Story >
The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled for Monday afternoon.Full Story >
Parents at Burlington Elementary in Boone County are collecting donations, so they can feed students on Monday who depend on their school for lunch.Full Story >
Parents at Burlington Elementary in Boone County are collecting donations, so they can feed students on Monday who depend on their school for lunch.Full Story >
Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday. The manhunt was three hours long.Full Story >
Florence Police say they tracked a wanted suspect through woods and marshes before finding him in a sewer Saturday. The manhunt was three hours long.Full Story >