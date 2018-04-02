Sheriff: Group stole $10,000 worth of Nike gear from Dick's

The Butler County Sheriff's office says a group of people stole $10,000 worth of Nike gear from the Dicks Sporting Goods at the Liberty Center Mall on March 28 around 9 p.m. (Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office)

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a group of people they say stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a store.

The sheriff's office says on March 28 around 9 p.m. a group of people stole about $10,000 worth of items from Dick's Sporting Goods at the Liberty Center Mall.

The items appear to be mostly Nike brand, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

