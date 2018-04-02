NKY woman killed in crash while vacationing in Dominican Republic

A woman from Florence was killed in a crash while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

According to WLEX, the crash occurred Saturday night in the city of La Romana. Carol Ann Murphy and another woman died when their vehicle fell from a bridge.

The identity of the other woman has not been released.

Family members started a GoFundMe account to raise money to bring her body back to U.S. soil for her funeral.

After burial expenses, the remainder of the funds will be donated to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation in Murphy's honor.

