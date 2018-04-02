Kentucky residents could pay sales taxes on some services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have reached a deal to charge sales taxes on some services as part of an overhaul of the state's tax code to generate an extra $480 million over the next two years.

Lawmakers approved the plan Monday as part of a conference committee. But the plan must still survive votes in the Republican-controlled Senate and House of Representatives later in the day.

Kentucky residents would pay a 6 percent sales tax on services including landscaping, janitorial, pet care for small animals, golf courses and country clubs, dry cleaning and fitness and recreational sports centers. They would also pay sales taxes on repair and installation services, which would include auto repairs.

Democrats say they were excluded from the process.

