Living the Dream: 10 songs that honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(RNN) – Fifty years ago a bullet took the life of Martin Luther King Jr., snuffing out the life of a civil rights icon.

King’s impact can be found throughout American culture and across the globe. especially in music – from the songs surrounding the movement to the songs inspired by the man.

From hippies to hip-hop artists, King’s legacy lives on in these 10 songs:

“Glory” – Common and John Legend (2015)

This powerful anthem from the “Selma” soundtrack won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Key lyric: “Enemy is lethal, A King became regal.”

"MLK" - U2 (1984)

The socially conscious Irish rockers included two tunes in honor of MLK on their album “The Unforgettable Fire.”

Key lyric: “Sleep tonight. And may your dreams. Be realized.”

“Proud to be Black" - Run-D.M.C. (1986)

The pioneering rappers pack Black History Month into 3:15.

Key lyric: “What's wrong with ya man? How can you be so dumb? Like Dr. King said, 'We shall overcome!'”

“We Shall Overcome” - Bruce Springsteen (2006)

“The Boss” covers the one song most associated with the civil rights movement.

Key lyric: “We shall overcome, some day.”

“Letter to the King” - The Game and Nas (2008)

The rapper’s open letter about the civil rights movement, its leaders and how he learned to embrace King’s dream.

Key lyric: “To the King, he forever breathin'. Your message is never leavin'.”

“They Killed Him” - Kris Kristofferson - (1986)

Kristofferson’s tribute to peacemakers who met violent deaths includes MLK.

Key lyric: “Another man from Atlanta, Georgia. By the name of Martin Luther King. He shook the land like rolling thunder. And made the bells of freedom ring today.”

“Happy Birthday" - Stevie Wonder (1980)

A joyous anthem penned by Wonder as part of a campaign to have MLK’s birthday become a national holiday.

Key lyric: “I just never understood. How a man who died for good. Could not have a day that would. Be set aside for his recognition.”

“One Vision” – Queen (1985)

The British rockers pounce on civil rights imagery in this revved up tune.

Key lyric: “I had a dream when I was young, A dream of sweet illusion … Look what they've done to my dream.”

“A Dream” – Common and will.i.am (2007)

This one comes from the “Freedom Riders” soundtrack and features sections of MLK’s famous speech.

Key lyric: “Hold the same fight that made Martin Luther the King … I put together pieces of a Dream.”

"Pride (In the Name of Love)" - U2 (1984)

It says something about the worldwide impact of MLK when an Irish rock band writes two songs in your honor on the same album.

Key lyric: “Early morning, April four. Shot rings out in the Memphis sky. Free at last, they took your life. They could not take your pride.”

Important note: U2 took some poetic license with this. MLK was actually shot in the evening.

