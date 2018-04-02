$1M bond for man accused of murder, discarding body in trash

CLEVELAND (AP) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has had his bond set at $1 million.
Bond for 35-year-old Yaphet Bradley was set Monday in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court in suburban Cleveland. He's charged with aggravated murder, corpse abuse and tampering with evidence in 31-year-old Miriam Johnson's death. Court officials say Bradley didn't enter a plea.
Bradley's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office says Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her torso, arms and legs.
Investigators say the Cleveland Heights woman was killed around Feb. 26. She was reported missing about a week later, and her body was found March 25.
