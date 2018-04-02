Chuck E. Cheese to offer autism-friendly environment on select Sundays

Visitors can expect reduced crowds, noise, dimmed lighting, limited appearances by Chuck E. and for show music turned off or down.

(RNN) - Chuck E. Cheese says it's a place where a kid can be a kid.

Now, it's doing its part to make sure children on the autism spectrum can feel the same way.

The restaurant chain is holding Sensory Sensitive Sundays for families with children who are autistic or have other special needs. Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

Visitors can expect reduced crowds, noise, dimmed lighting, limited appearances by Chuck E. and for show music turned off or down.

Due to Easter falling on the first Sunday in April this year, the first Sensory Sensitive Sunday will take place April 8.

April is Autism Awareness Month. Here's a list of participating locations:

