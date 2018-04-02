Kentucky woman accused of shooting parents, killing father

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman is accused of shooting her parents, leaving her father dead and her mother injured.
News outlets cite a release from Kentucky State Police that says troopers responding to a report of a shooting early Sunday morning found 56-year-old Jeffrey D. Nie and 58-year-old Barbara Nie in an upstairs bedroom.
Jeffrey Nie had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Barbara Nie was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
Police arrested the couple's daughter, 21-year-old Brina E. Nie, who also lived at the Munfordville home. She's being held in the Hart County Jail on charges of murder and first-degree assault.
It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.
Munfordville is in central Kentucky, bordered by the Green River and east of the Mammoth Cave National Park.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
