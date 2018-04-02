Parents serve as parade grand marshals on 7th birthday of son who died of cancer

The family of Walter Herbert served as honorary grand marshals of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Monday, the same day "Superbubz" would have turned 7. (WXIX)

The family of Walter Herbert served as honorary grand marshals of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Monday, the same day "Superbubz" would have turned 7.

Superbubz succumbed to pediatric cancer this past year after touching the community's heart with his brave two-year battle.

The family's relationship with the Reds goes back to a special moment the boy shared with slugger Joey Votto during the 2017 season.

6-year-old Walter Herbert, a.k.a. Superbubz, is battling stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.



Joey hit the homer, but you're the real MVP. pic.twitter.com/bJcXuMKUly — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 31, 2017

In 2017, Superbubz met with the Bengals and served as honorary team captains for the Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati. His story gained national attention when Votto gave him the home-run bat and jersey right off his back during a game.

Superbubz finished 12 grades in two days to receive his high school diploma at Fairfield High School last month. Superbubz's bravery was rewarded by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Cincinnati Police when he was declared an honorary chief for a day.

He left an indelible mark on pretty much everyone he came into contact with as he experienced as many of life's joys and landmark moments as he could.

Earlier this year, organizers announced they'd raised the $15,000 needed to build a playground in honor of Superbubz.

Joey Votto talks about meeting "Superbubz" and accepts the MLB Award in his honor. pic.twitter.com/6sNHeKcbGf — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 18, 2017

