TIMELINE: Two rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday, severe threat

Rain moves into the forecast overnight and will make for a wet Tuesday morning commute.

Storms will move through in two rounds Tuesday, but scattered rain could fall through the entire day.

2 a.m. - 10 a.m.: Thunderstorms will develop with the chance for large hail and heavy rain. Flash flooding is also a concern.

Scattered rain with winds of up to 45 MPH are possible. We could see a brief break in the rain Tuesday afternoon.

Late afternoon into evening: The second round of thunderstorms will make its way through the Tri-State.

Threats with these storms would be damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

2 a.m. Wednesday: Storms come to an end.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are expected.

As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service puts parts of the Tri-State under an enhanced risk for severe weather. That means numerous severe storms are possible.

