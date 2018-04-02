Kentucky restaurant offers discount to teachers as thousands rally

With more school closures set for Tuesday and a budget headed for the governor's desk, one Kentucky restaurant is offering a special deal for teachers. (WXIX)

With more school closures set for Tuesday and a budget headed for the governor's desk, one Kentucky restaurant is offering a special deal for educators.

George Betas, the owner of Greek to Me in Erlanger, is a father of four. He's worried about the future of education.

“None of us would be where we’re at right now if it wasn’t for teachers," he said. "And they should not be getting hosed like they are."

The deal -- 50 percent off -- comes after a demonstration held Monday in Frankfort.

Late Monday, Kentucky lawmakers approved a $480 million tax increase to help balance the state budget. The plan would cut income taxes on individuals and businesses while imposing new taxes on services like auto and home repairs. It would also increase the cigarette tax by 50 cents per pack. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has indicated he opposes the bill.

But by passing the bill Monday, lawmakers preserved their right to override a veto.

Hundreds of teachers in Kentucky called in sick last week to protest last-minute changes to their pension system. Monday's demonstrators rallied for additional education funding.

