Authorities describe man in KFC hat, 'I rule the rooster' shirt in two area bank robberies

Authorities are looking for a person who robbed a U.S. Bank in Colerain.

It happened Monday on the 8000 block of Colerain Avenue. Authorities say the offender is a black man in his 40s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 245 pounds.

Authorities also say he was wearing a Kentucky Fried Chicken hat and a black polo shirt that said: "I rule the rooster."

If that sounds familiar, Middletown police are still looking for a guy who robbed the U.S. Bank at 4401 Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown. Authorities provided the same outfit and description for that person.

If you have any information on either robbery call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

