Kentucky lawmakers send tax plan to governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have approved a $480 million tax increase to help balance the state budget.

The Kentucky House of Representatives approved the tax plan by a vote of 51 to 44 on Monday. Nine Republicans joined the Democrats in opposing the measure.

The plan would cut income taxes on individuals and businesses while imposing new taxes on services like auto and home repairs. It would also increase the cigarette tax by 50 cents per pack.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has indicated he opposes the bill. But by passing the bill Monday, lawmakers preserved their right to override a veto.

Democrats opposed the bill because they said they did not have time to read it. Most Republicans argued the bill will make Kentucky's tax code competitive with other states.

Bevin has said he is concerned the tax proposal and an accompanying two-year operating budget does not meet basic standards of fiscal responsibility.

