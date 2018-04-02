Stoneman Douglas students not fond of clear backpacks

Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

PARKLAND, FL (WSVN/CNN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students returned from Spring Break on Monday and received a new school supply: clear backpacks.

“How am I supposed to carry around what I need daily in this? For everyone to know what’s going on, they don’t need to know. It’s not helping,” student Tori Sutton said.

Students posted their reaction to the bags on Snapchat. They were provided by Broward County Schools.

“It was hilarious to see all of us look stupid together,” student Aaliyah Eastmond said. “But it made me feel better because we all looked the same.”

Delaney Tarr tweeted:

Starting off the last quarter of senior year right, with a good ol’ violation of privacy! pic.twitter.com/Glf9C14dsq — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 2, 2018

Her next tweet mentioned Sen. Marco Rubio and included a photo of her clear backpack with feminine products inside.

“Feminine hygiene products that we need, that we have to carry with us, we can’t choose to be on our menstrual or not. We can’t carry our things discretely,” student Kacey Bartley said.

“You have no privacy now no matter what,” added Juliana Campos, another student.

Student Matthew Satar said if somebody wanted to hide something in the clear backpack, they still could.

Students also saw beefed up security on the first day back. Florida Highway Patrol now sits at all entrances and exits at the school.

“I feel like the police there is helping us a little, but it’s too overwhelming,” Sutton said.

Students also had to walk through barricaded paths to enter the school.

“I feel like that’s something that should be at concerts and not at school,” Sutton stressed.

Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.

“The little things they’re trying to do are not going to change anything unless they change the laws,” Compos said.

