Don't be alarmed by person in van taking pictures, Hamilton police say

Hamilton police are giving residents a heads up about a white van they may see cruising neighborhoods in the next few months.

They say don't be alarmed if you see someone in a van taking pictures of houses and businesses. They are contractors working for the Butler County Auditor and they're taking street-level images to confirm addresses for a report due in 2020.

FOX19 NOW is told the vans will be clearly marked with signs about what they're doing.

