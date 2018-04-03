Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

The director the activist group behind the annual symbolic event designed to draw attention to the plight of migrants said the caravan would continue only to Puebla southeast of Mexico City.Full Story >
A father arrested by immigration officials after dropping off his daughter at day care in California has been released from a detention center and will be allowed to remain in the U.S.
Prosecutors say in their court filing that given their mandate to investigate links between Trump associates and Russia, it was logical and appropriate to investigate Manafort for ties to Russia-backed politicians and oligarchs.
Alarms rang in diplomatic and foreign policy circles over the prospect that Trump might offer Putin that venue without confronting him about Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election or allegations that Russia masterminded the March 4 nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent.
President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to order arbitration for a case brought by a porn actress who claimed she had an affair with him.
The photo, released Friday, shows President Donald Trump posing with the 91-member class. Many online couldn't help but notice the apparent lack of diversity.
A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a party
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in Memphis
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent charge
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North Korea
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and accepted
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.
