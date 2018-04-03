Officials hope youth center inspires, helps students

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Community leaders in suburban Columbus hope a new youth center will help at-risk teens.
WBNS-TV reports the Foundations 4 Youth center in Circleville will open Tuesday. The program is a partnership between Circleville City Schools, the Circleville Police Department and Pickaway Area Recovery Services.
The center will serve as a getaway for children in Pickaway County where they can play videogames and do homework.
Circleville Police Sgt. Matthew Hafey says the facility is important because it can help save children from going down the wrong path. Hafey says the program can give kids "the opportunity to grow and flourish."
The center will be open every Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Transportation to and from the center will be provided.
Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Franklin veteran feels his patriotism is under attack after his homeowner's association asked him to take down the flag in front of his home.Full Story >
A Franklin veteran feels his patriotism is under attack after his homeowner's association asked him to take down the flag in front of his home.Full Story >
Cincinnati's SPCA is investigating a suspicious situation involving two dogs found dead at a dump site in Mt. Airy Forest.Full Story >
Cincinnati's SPCA is investigating a suspicious situation involving two dogs found dead at a dump site in Mt. Airy Forest.Full Story >
Hamilton police are giving residents a heads up about a white van they may see cruising neighborhoods in the next few months.Full Story >
Hamilton police are giving residents a heads up about a white van they may see cruising neighborhoods in the next few months.Full Story >
With more school closures set for Tuesday and a budget headed for the governor's desk, one Kentucky restaurant is offering a special deal for teachers.Full Story >
With more school closures set for Tuesday and a budget headed for the governor's desk, one Kentucky restaurant is offering a special deal for teachers.?Full Story >
All Covington Schools will be closed Tuesday because of, as described by the district, high teacher absenteeism and a lack of substitute coverage.Full Story >
All Covington Schools will be closed Tuesday because of, as described by the district, high teacher absenteeism and a lack of substitute coverage.Full Story >