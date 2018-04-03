Tribute to veterans to be unveiled May 17

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A tribute to veterans in a town that borders a central Kentucky military post is set to be unveiled next month.

The News-Enterprise reports construction on the $150,000 memorial being built in front of the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center is nearly complete and will be unveiled May 17.

Tribute co-chairman Clint Meshew says silhouette statues depicting a male and female soldier saluting and a soldier returning home to his family still need to be installed. Flags representing each branch of the United States military have already been placed at the display.

He said work on the exhibit in Radcliff, which borders Fort Knox, began more than two years ago.

