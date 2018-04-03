Tribute to veterans to be unveiled May 17

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A tribute to veterans in a town that borders a central Kentucky military post is set to be unveiled next month.
The News-Enterprise reports construction on the $150,000 memorial being built in front of the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center is nearly complete and will be unveiled May 17.
Tribute co-chairman Clint Meshew says silhouette statues depicting a male and female soldier saluting and a soldier returning home to his family still need to be installed. Flags representing each branch of the United States military have already been placed at the display.
He said work on the exhibit in Radcliff, which borders Fort Knox, began more than two years ago.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Franklin veteran feels his patriotism is under attack after his homeowner's association asked him to take down the flag in front of his home.Full Story >
A Franklin veteran feels his patriotism is under attack after his homeowner's association asked him to take down the flag in front of his home.Full Story >
Cincinnati's SPCA is investigating a suspicious situation involving two dogs found dead at a dump site in Mt. Airy Forest.Full Story >
Cincinnati's SPCA is investigating a suspicious situation involving two dogs found dead at a dump site in Mt. Airy Forest.Full Story >
Hamilton police are giving residents a heads up about a white van they may see cruising neighborhoods in the next few months.Full Story >
Hamilton police are giving residents a heads up about a white van they may see cruising neighborhoods in the next few months.Full Story >
With more school closures set for Tuesday and a budget headed for the governor's desk, one Kentucky restaurant is offering a special deal for teachers.Full Story >
With more school closures set for Tuesday and a budget headed for the governor's desk, one Kentucky restaurant is offering a special deal for teachers.?Full Story >
All Covington Schools will be closed Tuesday because of, as described by the district, high teacher absenteeism and a lack of substitute coverage.Full Story >
All Covington Schools will be closed Tuesday because of, as described by the district, high teacher absenteeism and a lack of substitute coverage.Full Story >