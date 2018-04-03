Arbor Day celebration planned at University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville is inviting the public to attend an Arbor Day celebration on the school's Belknap Campus.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT on Friday. It will feature tree-theme activities and a tree planting at the entrance to University Pointe apartments.

UofL officials say participants can take home a free native tree sapling to plant. The giveaway will include 100 shortleaf pines and 100 pawpaw trees provided by Metro Louisville's Division of Community Forestry, as well as other tree seedlings propagated by groundskeepers at UofL.

UofL groundskeepers care for more than 2,500 trees on Belknap's 309 acres. Earlier this year, the Arbor Day Foundation named UofL a Tree Campus USA for the eighth year.

