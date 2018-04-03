Mother accused of using Taser to wake son for church

Sharon Dobbins, 40, was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX (RNN) – A mother is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly used a Taser on her 17-year-old son to wake him up for church services on Easter Sunday, the Arizona Republic reports.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Sharon Dobbins applied a contact Taser to her son’s leg early Sunday morning.

The teen did not complain of pain when police responded but had two small bumps on his leg where the Taser was used.

Dobbins told police she “only sparked the Taser” to get the kids up for church and never used it on anyone, according to the Republic.

The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse. She was released without bail but is not allowed possess any weapons while the case is pending, KSAZ reports.

The Republic says an 18-year-old family member was a witness to the incident. Dobbins’ son did not want to testify against her.

