Twitter trolls amateur wax museum, woman shares deeper story

People may have laughed and screamed at these figures but may now regret it. (Source: Prabhakar's Wax Museum)

(RNN) - More than 52 statues were unveiled over the weekend at a wax museum in India’s Punjab province to the amusement of Twitter.

The not-so-flattering figures at the Prabhakar's Wax Museum in Ludhiana included former U.S. president Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and India’s Prime Minister Narendri Modi.

The museum quickly became the internet laughing stock given the quality of the wax figures.

But Indian journalist Swati Goel Sharma attempted to steer the joke-storm in a positive direction with a brief biography of the museum's creator, Chandra Shekhar Prabhakar.

Prabhakar, according to Sharma, is a 71-year-old man who took up wax sculpting in 2005 after he had heart surgery. The man aimed to keep himself busy until he could no longer manage his business.

Sharma also said museum admission had been entirely free until recently when the man began charging 100 Indian Rupees of $1 US for entrée.

“He knows (sic) ppl mock his work. But he is quite right in saying that his work can't be compared to professionals since he makes statues only using the 2D photographs he has,” Sharma said via tweet. “Anyway, hats off to him, he's doing it all alone with no rewards for 20 yrs now! That's all I wanted to share."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.