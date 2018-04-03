Kentucky ethics commission holding sexual harassment hearing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An ethics commission in Kentucky is holding a hearing about four Republican lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall.
The hearing is the result of an ethics complaint against former House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Republican Reps. Jim DeCesare, Brian Linder and Michael Meredith. The four lawmakers signed a secret sexual harassment settlement last fall involving a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. Hoover resigned as speaker in January. The other three were stripped of their leadership positions. All four remain in the legislature.
Democratic Rep. Jim Wayne filed the complaint. The commission could fine the lawmakers. They could also recommend the House expel them. Of the four, only Hoover and Meredith are seeking re-election. Hoover does not have opposition.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati's SPCA is investigating a suspicious situation involving two dogs found dead at a dump site in Mt. Airy Forest.Full Story >
Cincinnati's SPCA is investigating a suspicious situation involving two dogs found dead at a dump site in Mt. Airy Forest.Full Story >
Rain moves into the forecast overnight and will make for a wet Tuesday morning commute.Full Story >
Rain moves into the forecast overnight and will make for a wet Tuesday morning commute.Full Story >
Thunderstorms will be possible from late Tuesday afternoon through the early overnight hours.Full Story >
Thunderstorms will be possible from late Tuesday afternoon through the early overnight hours.Full Story >
A Franklin veteran feels his patriotism is under attack after his homeowner's association asked him to take down the flag in front of his home.Full Story >
A Franklin veteran feels his patriotism is under attack after his homeowner's association asked him to take down the flag in front of his home.Full Story >
Hamilton police are giving residents a heads up about a white van they may see cruising neighborhoods in the next few months.Full Story >
Hamilton police are giving residents a heads up about a white van they may see cruising neighborhoods in the next few months.Full Story >