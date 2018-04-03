Teen accused of shooting 2 students opts for trial by judge

URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A teen accused of shooting two students at an Ohio high school will be tried in front of a judge, not a jury.
The Springfield News-Sun reports 18-year-old Ely Serna recently waived his right to a jury trial.
Serna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges, including attempted murder in the January 2017 shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty. West Liberty is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.
One teen survived critical injuries. Another received minor injuries.
Defense attorney Dennis Lieberman said he believes a judge would be more able to "sift through the emotion" and deal only with facts and expert opinions.
Champaign County's prosecutor didn't immediately return a call for comment Tuesday.
Serna's trial is to begin April 10.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
