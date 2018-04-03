Flooding shuts down ramp to I-275

Crews started to close the flooded ramp around 10 a.m. (ODOT)

Flash flood waters shut down the ramp from Southbound Interstate 71 to Eastbound Interstate 275 Tuesday morning.

About two feet of water covered the ramp around 10 a.m., according to officials with the city of Montgomery. It's not clear when the ramp will reopen.

Officials warn drivers to avoid flooded roadways. One foot of water can carry away a small car, emergency officials say.

TIMELINE: Two rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday, severe threat

Many areas are under a flash flood warning as heavy rain falls on already saturated ground.

