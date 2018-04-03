Dearborn County sheriff investigating armed robbery at Dollar Ge - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dearborn County sheriff investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

Sarah Hager
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department is investigating after the Dollar General in Lawrenceburg was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. (Credit: Dearborn County Sheriff's Department) The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department is investigating after the Dollar General in Lawrenceburg was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. (Credit: Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
LAWRENCEBURG, IN (FOX19) -

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General at 24280 Stateline Road in Lawrenceburg around 9:45 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man with a small, black handgun came in and demanded cash from the clerk.

The man is described as being in his early 30's, with a mustache, and a small patch of facial hair just below the lower lip. Police also said the man was wearing a white t-shirt, purple or blue hoodie, a dark colored Carhartt style coat, blue athletic pants, white tennis shoes, and a black toboggan.

Witnesses say that the man left in a small dark colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department.

