Dearborn County sheriff investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General at 24280 Stateline Road in Lawrenceburg around 9:45 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man with a small, black handgun came in and demanded cash from the clerk.

The man is described as being in his early 30's, with a mustache, and a small patch of facial hair just below the lower lip. Police also said the man was wearing a white t-shirt, purple or blue hoodie, a dark colored Carhartt style coat, blue athletic pants, white tennis shoes, and a black toboggan.

Witnesses say that the man left in a small dark colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department.

