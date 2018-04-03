Investigators on the scene of fatal Clermont County house fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Investigators on the scene of fatal Clermont County house fire

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
BETHEL, OH (FOX19) -

Fire investigators are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Clermont County.

Dispatch says a fire was reported at 2851 Davis Road in Bethel.

Dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene and that at least one person was found dead inside of the home.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly