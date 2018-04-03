Wednesday's Party on the Purple canceled due to weather

The Metro PCS Party on the Purple series was set to kickoff on Wednesday, April 4, but has been canceled due to weather.

The free summer party series will return on Wednesday, April 11.

Party on the Purple will be held on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until August 1.

The free summer party series, which includes live music, food trucks, and drinks, has been expanded to 18 weeks in 2018. Last year, Party on the Purple’s inaugural season, had 12 parties.

Part of the proceeds from food and drink sales will go toward painting and maintaining the historic pedestrian bridge.

