Bourbon delivered by mail could soon become a reality

When you think of Kentucky, you might think of horses or Bourbon, two signature staples of the Bluegrass State.

Soon, those who enjoy the distilled spirits sold at Kentucky breweries could enjoy an entire bottle of Bourbon from the comfort of their own home without ever having to leave their house.

House Bill 400 is currently awaiting a signature from Governor Matt Bevin after being delivered to his desk Monday.

The bill would allow distilleries to ship their products and monthly club membership orders directly to consumers, not just in Kentucky.

“House Bill 400 is a bold, historic step in modernizing our signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry. The number one question from Bourbon tourists is, “Why can’t I ship my bottles home?” Now, with the passage of HB 400, they can very soon." said Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

The partisan bill, which was sponsored in part by Reps. Sal Santoro, Mark Hart, and Addia Wuchner, passed 84 to 11 on March 14.

“More than 1.2 million stops were made at Kentucky Bourbon Trail® and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour® distilleries last year, with 70 percent coming from outside Kentucky. More than 85 percent purchased a souvenir bottle during their trip." said Gregory, “With the ability to ship bottles home, we’re confident that number will increase with visitors purchasing more bottles, which will boost tourism and add valuable tax dollars to local and state coffers. It’s a win-win for Bourbon and our beloved Commonwealth."

The bill was signed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House Monday.

