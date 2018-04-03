Jenny Sanford remarries; new husband is investment banker

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Former South Carolina first lady Jenny Sanford has remarried.
Sanford posted photos from her Easter weekend ceremony on Instagram with the captions "Rejoice!" and "Joy comes in the morning!!"
Sanford's new husband is investment banker Andy McKay from Louisville, Kentucky.
She divorced then-Gov. Mark Sanford eight years ago last month when he publicly admitted an affair with a woman in Argentina after sneaking away to South America to see her without even telling his staff.
Mark Sanford is now a U.S. House member.
Among those congratulating the couple on Instagram was U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley who said Jenny Sanford deserved a life of great love and laughter.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
