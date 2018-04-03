Man sentenced to life in slaying pleads to other crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A registered sex offender sentenced to life in prison for killing an Ohio State University student has pleaded guilty in several armed robberies and been sentenced for those crimes.

Brian Golsby was convicted and sentenced last month for the kidnapping, rape and slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes. Her body was found in a Grove City park near Columbus in February 2017. A judge Tuesday sentenced Golsby to 66 additional years after he pleaded guilty to charges in six armed robberies in Columbus in 2017 that occurred before Tokes' death.

Prosecutors say the Columbus man kidnapped Tokes after she left her restaurant job, raped and killed her. His attorneys said he didn't plan to shoot the psychology major, but panicked.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Golsby's attorney.

