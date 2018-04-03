One killed in Avondale shooting; police searching for suspects

Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Avondale Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim showed up at UCMC with life-threatening injuries, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police are searching for the crime scene and suspects near Rockdale and Hickory.

Homicide Investigators on scene in 500 block of Hickory Street. Witnesses should call 352-3040. pic.twitter.com/P1blqCkfyY — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) April 3, 2018

No further information was released.

