One killed in Avondale shooting; police searching for suspects

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Avondale Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim showed up at UCMC with life-threatening injuries, but succumbed to his injuries. 

Police are searching for the crime scene and suspects near Rockdale and Hickory.

No further information was released.

