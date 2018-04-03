5 charged after 20 dogs, 5 children found living in poor condition

Clinton County Dog Warden Rex Doak found dog kept inside plastic tote covered with household items during seizure of 20 dogs at home on State Route 123 (Credit: Blanchester Police)

Home at 7485 State Route 123 in Blanchester where 20 dogs, 5 children were found in poor living conditions. (Credit: Blanchester Police)

20 dogs, several emaciated, found living in poor condition inside of home at 7485 State Route 123 in Blanchester (Credit: Blanchester Police)

Rodney Allen, 37, Angelia Allen, 39, Sheila McNichols, 42, Larry Michael, 37, Vickie McNichols, 64, are charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and animal cruelty of 20 dogs and five children (credit: Blanchester Police)

The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.

The charges came after Chard Graves reported a dog bite to police on March 29.

Graves told police that there were numerous dogs living inside of the home at 7485 State Route 123.

Police said that on March 30 they went to the home to investigate and found 20 dogs in poor condition, several emaciated.

Officers Kristen Jeffers and Sarah Luken said they could not find any dog food inside the home and the home was filled with feces and urine.

Police said the Clinton County Dog Warden Rex Doak was called to the scene where the children inside the home pointed out a dog who was kept in a plastic tote, covered with household items, with only the dog's eyes visible. All dogs were taken from the home.

Officers say after multiple interviews, they found that the house is home to 11 people from two families. The families span three generations, including five children ranging in age from 8 to 17.

Officers reported that the inside of the home emitted noxious odors, was covered in filth, and lacked sleeping accommodations for the children. Some of the children were found to be sleeping on chairs.

Three of the children living in the home are currently involved in a Clinton County Children Services, officers said.

Police say Rodney and Angelia Allen are charged with three counts of child endangerment based on the living conditions for their three children. Angelina Allen is also facing three counts of animal cruelty for the lack of food and care for her seven dogs.

Sheila McNichols is charged with two counts of child endangerment, Larry Michael is faces the same charges for his two children as well, police say.

Vickie McNichols is charged with three counts of animal cruelty for the lack of adequate food and care for her 13 dogs found inside the house.

Police say all of the charges are misdemeanor offenses and will be heard in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

