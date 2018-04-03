University of Louisville hires Bendapudi as new president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Louisville has hired the University of Kansas' provost as its new president.
U of L trustees voted during a special meeting Tuesday to hire Neeli Bendapudi, completing a nationwide search for the next leader of the scandal-plagued university. The university has been searching for a full-time president since James Ramsey was forced out as campus president in 2016.
Ramsey was forced to resign after coming under attack for his lucrative compensation and a series of other scandals.
Greg Postel has been serving as U of L's interim president since early 2017.
