APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

Cincinnati's SPCA is investigating a suspicious situation involving two dogs found dead at a dump site in Mt. Airy Forest.Full Story >
Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Lincoln Heights Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
The Loveland Symmes Fire Department dispatch says a car with two people inside went into the Little Miami River on Tuesday.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
A man accused of beating his pit bull, Zeus, with a thick leash rope, was sentenced on Tuesday.Full Story >
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyFull Story >
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialFull Story >
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisFull Story >
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeFull Story >
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaFull Story >
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedFull Story >
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseFull Story >
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.Full Story >
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.Full Story >
