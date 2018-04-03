Officials: 3 charged in Ohio's largest methamphetamine bust

CLEVELAND (AP) - Federal authorities say three men have been charged in what might be Ohio's largest-ever seizure of methamphetamine.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland said Tuesday more than 140 pounds (63.5 kilograms) of crystal and liquid methamphetamine were found March 24 by investigators at a warehouse in northern Summit County, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
Prosecutors say a 36-year-old Cleveland man and two Mexican nationals, ages 24 and 26, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
That bust occurred just three days after 44 pounds (20 kilograms) were seized during a traffic stop in northern Summit County. A 54-year-old Mexican national has been charged with intent to distribute.
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman says the busts show Mexican drug organizations are a "very real" threat to the region.
