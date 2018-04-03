Man to serve 7 days in jail after disturbing dog abuse caught on camera

Zeus the pit bull is now in the care of the Butler County Dog Warden (FOX19 NOW)

A man accused of beating his pit bull, Zeus, with a thick leash rope, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Kristopher Johnson will serve seven days in jail for abusing his pit bull. He pleaded guilty to abuse of a companion animal.

An anonymous citizen recorded the abuse and turned over the footage to authorities. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted the disturbing video on Facebook. (WARNING: The video could be troubling to some. It can be viewed in the player above)

Johnson will have to pay $270 to Animal Friends and must turn over his dog to the organization.

He is not permitted to own any animals.

“People like this deserve far worse punishments for their abusive actions. It takes a real weak person to abuse a defenseless animal and it disgusts anyone who is a normal human being,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

If he violates his sentence, Johnson will have to serve six months in jail.

