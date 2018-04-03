Car with 2 passengers goes into Little Miami; river rescue underway

The Loveland Symmes Fire Department dispatch says a car with two people inside went into the Little Miami River on Tuesday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near Karl Brown Way.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Firefighters are at the scene, and a river rescue is underway. Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Loveland police posted this warning earlier Tuesday:

