3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

(RNN) - A shooter opened fire at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA, Tuesday afternoon, wounding at least three people before taking her own life.
Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter is believed to have known at least one of the victims, two law enforcement officials told CNN.
The San Francisco Chronicle described the victims as two women, ages 32 and 27, and a 36-year-old man.
The women are in serious condition and the man is listed as critical.
Reports of the shooting came in at 12:46 p.m. PT, just as lunch hour was ending.
Stanford Hospital says it has received patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters, according to the Associated Press.
San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew told KPIX the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number.
Todd Sherman, an employee at YouTube, tweeted about the ordeal. He was sitting in a meeting when he heard people running.
He first thought it was an earthquake. But when he left the room, he saw more people running and figured it was not some kind of drill.
As he headed toward the exit, someone informed him there was a person with a gun.
He looked down and could see blood drops on the floor and stairs.
Employees are exiting the building with their hands up and are being frisked by police.
White House Press Secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders told White House reporters that President Trump has been briefed on the shooting. He later tweeted about the incident.
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi tweeted about the incident.
The ATF is also responding to the shooting.
YouTube is a free video sharing and streaming service. Originally created in 2005, YouTube is one of the most popular sites on the web. Visitors watch billions of hours of video every month.
YouTube also has a TV service that streams network programming.
Google, who purchased YouTube in November 2006 in a stock deal that was worth about $1.65 billion, tweeted that it is coordinating with authorities. YouTube employs 1,100 people at the campus.
