Police respond to active shooter at YouTube headquarters

A heavy police presence outside of the YouTube campus as law enforcement responds to reports of an active shooter. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Police frisk YouTube employees as they are evacuated from their San Bruno campus after shots fired. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Police tweeted for people to stay out of the area due to police activity. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - Police in San Bruno, CA, are responding to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters.

http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/04/03/youtube-shooting-report/ reports at least two Homeland Security units responded.

San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew told KPIX the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number.

KRON is reporting a woman was shot and crawled to Carl's Jr. next door.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Todd Sherman, an employee at YouTube, tweeted about the ordeal. He was sitting in a meeting when he heard people running.

He first thought it was an earthquake. But when he left the room, he saw more people running and figured it was not some kind of drill.

As he headed toward the exit, someone informed him there was a person with a gun.

He looked down and could see blood drops on the floor and stairs.

Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Employees are exiting the building with their hands up and are being frisked by police.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

YouTube is a free video sharing and streaming service. Originally created in 2005, YouTube is one of the most popular sites on the web. Visitors watch billions of hours of video every month.

YouTube also has a TV service that streams network programming.

Google, who purchased YouTube in November 2006 in a stock deal that was worth about $1.65 billion, tweeted that it is coordinating with authorities.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

The ATF is also responding to the shooting.

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

