Reds' Finnegan hopes to return Monday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds' Finnegan hopes to return Monday

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Finnegan, right, rubs his arm as he talks to a trainer and Reds manager Bryan Price watches during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, June 26. Finnegan left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Finnegan, right, rubs his arm as he talks to a trainer and Reds manager Bryan Price watches during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, June 26. Finnegan left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Reds pitcher Brandon Finnegan is hopeful to make his season debut Monday in Philadelphia.

Finnegan started the season on the 10-day disabled list with a biceps strain, but told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday that it’s more of a “knot” in his arm that he’s worked out and will throw a simulated game Wednesday in Louisville.

“I feel good, I just want to pitch,” said Finnegan Tuesday in the Reds clubhouse. “I just want to go out there and compete with everybody and have fun.”

Finnegan threw on flat ground in pre-game Tuesday and is scheduled to throw 80-85 pitches in Louisville on Wednesday.

“I was never hurt – that’s the good thing. They were just being cautious with the knot and now I’m good to go.”

Shoulder injuries limited Finnegan to only four starts in 2017.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

